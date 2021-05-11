US Bancorp DE Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

