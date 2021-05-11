US Bancorp DE Sells 897 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Badger Meter worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

