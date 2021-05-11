US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.27. US Foods posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 236%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

USFD traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 2,882,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,545. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $42.10.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in US Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

