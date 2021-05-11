US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,050. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in US Foods by 60.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $6,671,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.