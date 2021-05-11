USDX Market Capitalization Achieves $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007839 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

