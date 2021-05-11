Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $273.73 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $414.04 or 0.00739915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00067126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00247968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.17 or 0.01195856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.88 or 0.00739640 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 307,746,125 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

