Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on VLEEY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

VLEEY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. 18,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,971. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. Valeo has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

