ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.68

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.68 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26), with a volume of 169,019 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

In other news, insider Martin Lampshire purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

