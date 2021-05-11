Valor Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $470,569.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $470,569.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00060203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.00782255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.66 or 0.09266873 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

