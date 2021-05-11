VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

MOAT stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

