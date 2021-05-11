Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 185,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $84.36 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.21.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

