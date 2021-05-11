Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Ellevest Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 896,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $46,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 720,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789,676. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

