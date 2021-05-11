Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Summit Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.06. 43,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

