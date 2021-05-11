Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.32. 54,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

