Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 77,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.