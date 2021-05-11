Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.89 and its 200-day moving average is $201.96.

