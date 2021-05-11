Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $269.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $168.69 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

