Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,145. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

