Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lowered by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 167,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

