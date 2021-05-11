Vapotherm, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $471.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,147 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,534,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 76,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

