Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $32.00 at Northland Securities

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 97,171 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

