Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

VERO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Venus Concept by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

