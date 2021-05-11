Venus Price Hits $129.59 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $129.59 or 0.00231224 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $333.10 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,111.67 or 1.00119091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,175 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

