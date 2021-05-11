Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 136,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,868. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 0.77.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

