VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

VER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.22.

VER stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 53.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after buying an additional 754,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

