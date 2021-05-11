Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down to $49.73

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.73, but opened at $46.01. Vericel shares last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 9,341 shares changing hands.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,601,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

