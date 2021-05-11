Verso (NYSE:VRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:VRS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 6,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,579. The company has a market cap of $491.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verso will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verso by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Verso by 81.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verso in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 22.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

