Viacoin (VIA) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $37.39 million and approximately $741,662.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.73 or 0.00657694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,115 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.