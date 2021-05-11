Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Down 2.9%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.29. 199,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 225,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

VMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 670.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,924,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the last quarter.

About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

