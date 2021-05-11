Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 605,585 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 291,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 173,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 570.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

