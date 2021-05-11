VINchain (VIN) Price Tops $0.0069

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $172,018.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00060745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00107723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.72 or 0.00804136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.13 or 0.09510501 BTC.

About VINchain

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

