Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of VIR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,315 shares of company stock worth $1,848,216 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

