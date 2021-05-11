Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 128,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

