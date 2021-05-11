Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,556,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

Shares of RY stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $100.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.