Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 41.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

