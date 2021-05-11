Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

