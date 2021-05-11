Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ONEOK by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

ONEOK stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

