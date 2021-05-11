Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 40,100 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,025 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

