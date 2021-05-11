Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.72. The company has a market cap of $441.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

