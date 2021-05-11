Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. CL King upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

