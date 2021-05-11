Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 195 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 175.29 ($2.29).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 141.32 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £39.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 127.49. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

