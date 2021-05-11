Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vonage in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VG. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -126.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,858 shares of company stock worth $5,408,225 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

