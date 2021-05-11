Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

