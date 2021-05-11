Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vuzix stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 462,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.