W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $369.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $354.00 to $369.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.36.

GWW opened at $474.22 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $263.83 and a one year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

