Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

