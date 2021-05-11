WandX Reaches Market Capitalization of $424,068.15 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. WandX has a total market cap of $424,068.15 and $589.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WandX has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00083748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00059730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00107092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.00793218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.38 or 0.09132290 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

