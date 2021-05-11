Warburg Research Reiterates “€27.50” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.10 ($23.65).

Shares of ARL opened at €23.84 ($28.05) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 12 month high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

