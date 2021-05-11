Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.17.

WCN stock opened at $123.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.49, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

