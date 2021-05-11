Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

